K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £54,928.20 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,935 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £54,928.20 ($73,848.08).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($23,662.27).

On Friday, November 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($59,155.69).

On Friday, November 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £44,250 ($59,491.80).

Shares of LON KBT traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.33). 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,456. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £77.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.20.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

