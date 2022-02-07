Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ASB traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $25.16. 37,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,683. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

