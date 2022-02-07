Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,366,976,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN traded up $34.82 on Monday, hitting $3,187.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,359.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.