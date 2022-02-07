Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.08. 29,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.47. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $439.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

