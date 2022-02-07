Burger Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.51 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $35.51 million and $6.85 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00108815 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,036,872 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

