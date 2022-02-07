Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Price Target at C$17.93

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.
TCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of TCN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,871. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
