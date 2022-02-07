Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Price Target at C$17.93

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,871. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.13.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.