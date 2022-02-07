E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 73,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
