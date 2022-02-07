E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 73,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.