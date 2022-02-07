Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,311,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,578,000 after purchasing an additional 207,390 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 217,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 182,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.06 and a 200 day moving average of $442.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $455.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

