Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Hits $602,549.70

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $602,549.70 and approximately $110.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

