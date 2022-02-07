Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.51. The stock had a trading volume of 549,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

