Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 258300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.91.
About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)
