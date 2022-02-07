SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SIL traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 170,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,672. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.74.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.