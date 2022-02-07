Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Down 4.3%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $70.83. Approximately 7,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 563,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 860.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 204,463 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 217.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 263.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 117,115 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

