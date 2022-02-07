Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.52.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 153,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

