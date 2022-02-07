Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

