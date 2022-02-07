Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 707,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -361.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

