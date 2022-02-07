JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $151.79. 387,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,207,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $138.18 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

