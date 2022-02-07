Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

NYSE:BLK traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $818.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $878.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

