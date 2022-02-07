Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,542 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.10. 458,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

