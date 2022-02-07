Peony (PNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $421,089.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $29.78 million and $421,089.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 116,842,889 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

