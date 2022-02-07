Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

