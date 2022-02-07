Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

