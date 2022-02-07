Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

V traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $228.04. 21,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $439.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

