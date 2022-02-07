Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.23. 165,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $450.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

