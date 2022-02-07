Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.25

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 7076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.