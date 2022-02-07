Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.06

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.06 and last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 527448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.37.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

