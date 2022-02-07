Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.40 and last traded at $184.20. 5,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 240,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.84. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

