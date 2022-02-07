Ted Baker (LON:TED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.60

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 398696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.25 ($1.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.03) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.07. The stock has a market cap of £150.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

