Onooks (OOKS) Hits Market Cap of $10.27 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $602.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

