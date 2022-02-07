First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,225,241 shares in the company, valued at C$487,435,950.45.
Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total transaction of C$8,743,886.50.
Shares of TSE:FR traded up C$0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.33. 438,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,887. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
