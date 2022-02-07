COTI (COTI) Tops One Day Volume of $42.53 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $335.82 million and approximately $42.53 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

