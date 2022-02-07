Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNDSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.56) to €0.57 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.75) to €0.73 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

BNDSY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

