Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report sales of $45.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $71.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $199.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $211.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,033. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

