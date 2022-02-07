Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 6.6%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.59. 363,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,280,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

