Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

BIP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.