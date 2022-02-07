Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.07.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

GMED traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

