Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $17.95 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.55 or 0.00062167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,643,440 coins and its circulating supply is 49,106,193 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

