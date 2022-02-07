400 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American National Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of American National Group stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $190.00. 1,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,813. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.