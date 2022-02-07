Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in TEGNA by 62.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 118,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,109. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.