Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $13.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 339,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

