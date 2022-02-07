Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $505,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zillow Group by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $47.79. 14,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

