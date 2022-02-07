Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,030 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.66. 38,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

