Patten Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

