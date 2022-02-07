Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

CHWY traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,408.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

