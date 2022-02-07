Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 5.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Varonis Systems worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,814,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,329. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

