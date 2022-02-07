PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.76. 168,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

