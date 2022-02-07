Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Position Boosted by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LXRX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.08. 35,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,504. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

