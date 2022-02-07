HighVista Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

HighVista Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 786,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 83.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 7,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,508. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $145.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Sell-side analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

