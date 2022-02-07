Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

