HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $12,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 902.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,915,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

MORF traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,583. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.